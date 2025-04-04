BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $85,550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 337,217 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after buying an additional 150,205 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,371,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 136,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,967,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.81 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $1,669,546.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,933.32. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $5,148,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

