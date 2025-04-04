Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,739 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $994,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 8,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance
International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $106.77.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Flavors & Fragrances
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.