Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,140,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,966,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 100,042 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 182,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,587,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,643,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,590,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS Stock Down 3.3 %

ANSS stock opened at $310.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

