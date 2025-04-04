Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Garmin were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 431,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $185.28 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $138.86 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

