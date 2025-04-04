Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,079 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

