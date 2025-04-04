Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Redfin were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Redfin by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Redfin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $180,730.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,616 shares in the company, valued at $831,968.40. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $10.28 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

