Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

