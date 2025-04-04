Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Penumbra by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 97,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,069.84. This trade represents a 79.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,304.77. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,311 shares of company stock valued at $26,616,640. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $272.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.69. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

