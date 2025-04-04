Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Loews were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,506,000 after buying an additional 82,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,005,000 after purchasing an additional 53,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,191,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Loews by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,115 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $92.42.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $4,043,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,705,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,165,301.52. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,327 shares of company stock worth $12,851,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

