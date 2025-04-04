Blair William & Co. IL Has $598,000 Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

IBRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

