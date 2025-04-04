Blair William & Co. IL Has $606,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 203.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $1,544,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 56.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Boot Barn Stock Down 14.9 %

BOOT opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.