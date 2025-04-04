Blair William & Co. IL Has $657,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Compass Point increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.22 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

