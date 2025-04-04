Blair William & Co. IL Has $701,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GSK were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GSK alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in GSK by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.