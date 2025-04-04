Blair William & Co. IL Has $756,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,187,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,678,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 429,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,535 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 436,509 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.