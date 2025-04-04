Blair William & Co. IL Has $788,000 Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $26.16 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

