Blair William & Co. IL Has $844,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after acquiring an additional 869,637 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,457,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.77 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

