Blair William & Co. IL Has $887,000 Holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextNav were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fleming James B JR bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $80,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextNav by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 759,775 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NextNav by 1,580.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,410,520.34. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NextNav Trading Down 2.4 %
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. On average, analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
