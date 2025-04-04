Blair William & Co. IL Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Assurant were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Assurant by 19.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $203.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.61. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.12 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

