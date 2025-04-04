Blair William & Co. IL Has $909,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 24.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $294.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.21 and its 200-day moving average is $318.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.73.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

