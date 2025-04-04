Blair William & Co. IL Has $948,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

