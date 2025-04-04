Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO opened at $76.30 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.