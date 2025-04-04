Blair William & Co. IL Invests $601,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $140,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,231,000 after purchasing an additional 675,053 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,132,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 612,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $11,917,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 745,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Antero Resources Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $38.87 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.48 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

