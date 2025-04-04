Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

