Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

DLTR stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $135.94. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

