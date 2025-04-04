Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DRS opened at $32.71 on Friday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.18 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DRS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,279.25. This represents a 19.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $112,575.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,854.60. The trade was a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,360 shares of company stock worth $4,848,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

