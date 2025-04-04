Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 688 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $94,831,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 279,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $197.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.77 and a 200 day moving average of $227.04.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

