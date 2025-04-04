Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,812 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 40.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,018,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $4,062,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NYSE MOS opened at $25.91 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

