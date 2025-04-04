Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 22,260.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHI stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.