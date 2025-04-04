Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,461,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 668.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,616,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,356,000 after buying an additional 1,310,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.