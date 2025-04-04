Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,169,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after buying an additional 248,211 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

