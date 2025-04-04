Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,737,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 877.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 65,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 58,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.51.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $309,425.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,622.48. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,634.42. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 101.84%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

