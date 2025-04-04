Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Parsons were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth about $759,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 110.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 155,991 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 2,846.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Parsons by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 254,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. TD Cowen downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parsons

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.