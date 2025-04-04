Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,032 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,415,000 after buying an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after acquiring an additional 571,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after purchasing an additional 658,644 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

