Blair William & Co. IL Sells 105 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $354.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

