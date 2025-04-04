Blair William & Co. IL Sells 162 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Evergy by 5,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $70.30.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.45%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

