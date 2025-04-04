Blair William & Co. IL Sells 18,373 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognex were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cognex alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1,686.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.