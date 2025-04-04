Blair William & Co. IL Sells 195 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter.

URTH opened at $148.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $164.21.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

