Blair William & Co. IL Sells 23,896 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,896 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,082,000 after purchasing an additional 108,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,451,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 550,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 217,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 54.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 272,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

