Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,501 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.89 and a 200 day moving average of $188.80. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,225 shares of company stock worth $4,806,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

