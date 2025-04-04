Blair William & Co. IL Sells 36,293 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,293 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Confluent were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Confluent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,828,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,207,000 after buying an additional 599,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $7,516,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,628,937.04. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $85,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,419.76. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Trading Down 12.1 %

Confluent stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.90. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.