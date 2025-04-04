Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,160 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,091,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,570,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,450,000 after buying an additional 81,371 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

