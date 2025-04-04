Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,183 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,151,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.54. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $102.14 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.