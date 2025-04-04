Blair William & Co. IL Sells 572 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 20,948.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,537,585. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $25,070,323.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,593,657.80. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,775,525 shares of company stock worth $117,241,446. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC set a $65.00 price target on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research set a $59.00 price target on DraftKings in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

DraftKings stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

