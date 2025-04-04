Blair William & Co. IL Sells 687 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

