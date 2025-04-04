Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,877 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $40.22 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

