Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,959 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

