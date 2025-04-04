Blair William & Co. IL Takes $799,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $61,261,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 2,093,248 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,266,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after buying an additional 1,934,653 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,108.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,315,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,029,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NYSE PINS opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

