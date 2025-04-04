Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3836 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

