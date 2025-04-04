Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $143.73

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.44.
Several analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.30. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
