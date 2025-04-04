Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target at $10.03

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 113.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

